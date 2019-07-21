'The non-submission of the necessary documentation cast doubt on the propriety and validity of the transactions,' says the Commission on Audit

Published 8:40 PM, July 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) found that only 2.3% or P1.516 million of the P65.73-million seed capital handled by the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) for Marawi City-based cooperatives in 2018 had been fully documented.

In an audit report, COA said CDA failed to submit disbursement vouchers (DVs) and other supporting documents for the remaining P64.22 million, so the "validity and propriety of the total disbursement...could not be ascertained."

"The non-submission of the necessary documentation cast doubt on the propriety and validity of the transactions and hinders assessment on whether the undertaking was carried out...and is responsive to the needs of the targeted beneficiaries," the audit team said.

CDA, an attached agency of the Office of the President, is supposed to reactivate cooperatives, help establish businesses, and provide training for beneficiaries under the Marawi Rehabilitation through Cooperativism project.

The seed capital, amounting to P65,737,242, was supposed to be distributed to 104 cooperatives affected by the Marawi crisis in 2017. But only 69 DVs were submitted to COA out of 379 supposedly covering the total budget given.

Aside from the registered list of beneficiary cooperatives, CDA also failed to submit evaluation and validation reports, financial plans and proposals from the cooperatives, fund utilization reports, and liquidation reports with invoices, among others.

"This indicates lapses in internal control since claims were paid without complete supporting documents. In some instances, checks for the purposes were released to some suppliers/payees by employees other than the acting disbursement officer or through employees who were on official travel in the area," COA said.

CDA, however, said that P48.846 million was already spent on assistance for 130 cooperatives.

It also said it will submit missing documents as soon as possible, adding that the DVs were transferred back to the Marawi Satellite Office for completion. – Rappler.com