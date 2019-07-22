Isko Moreno threatens to fire all Manila traffic enforcers over viral extortion case
MANILA, Philippines – The mistake of one is the mistake of all.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso threatened the capital's traffic enforcers with the loss of their jobs after one of them was caught on CCTV extorting a family riding a motorcycle.
"Kapag hindi niyo tinuro sa akin 'yung nasa video lahat kayo tatanggalin ko," Moreno told dozens of personnel of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) right after the city's flag raising ceremony on Monday, July 22.
(If you don't point to the person who was jn the video, I will fire you all.)
What video? A video has gone viral on Facebook showing an MTPB enforcer extorting from a family of three riding a motorcycle.
The family was stopped aparently for failing to wear helmets while cruising near the corner of Furgoso Street and Rizal Avenue in Manila.
Moreno emphasized that the family already faced punishment for their violation. There was no place for extortion in the system.
Why this matters: Moreno's bold statement comes as he pursues a plan to renew Manila – a city now facing debt amounting to around P4.4 billion.
On top of promises to set up new infrastructures, Moreno vowed during the 2019 elections campaign that he would fight corruption from within.
In an earlier interview with Rappler, Moreno said he would even go as far as using a one-strike policy to evict corrupt employees and officials in the capital.
"Kapag hindi kayo nagsumbong ng kapwa ninyong nangungotong damay-damay tayong lahat. Ang pananahimik ninyo ay pagpayag ninyo (If you don't report your neighbor who extorts, all of us will suffer. Your silence is your consent)," he added. – Rappler.com
