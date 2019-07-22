Presidential son and Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte is a deputy speaker, while Davao City 3rd District Representative Isidro Ungab heads the appropriations committee

Published 2:55 PM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives has formed 3 committees under the 18th Congress as of Monday, July 22.

These are the committees on appropriations, accounts, and rules.

Davao City 3rd District Representative Isidro Ungab is the new chairperson of the committee on appropriations, the crucial panel that oversees the annual national budget. He is no stranger to the post, having been appropriations committee chair back in the 16th Congress.

Ungab once gunned for the speakership, formerly backed by presidential children Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte.

Tagaytay City Representative Abraham Tolentino is heading the committee on accounts, which is principally in charge of the internal budget of the House. Tolentino is a member of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), the party of President Rodrigo Duterte.

As expected, Leyte 1st District Representative Martin Romualdez was elected as the influential majority leader, who will also chair the committee on rules.

He is responsible for all matters relating to the rules of the House, rules of procedure governing inquiries in aid of legislation and impeachment proceedings, and the House order and calendar of business, among others.

Newly elected Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano told legislators that the House leadership will be announcing the rest of the committee chairmanships in the coming weeks, as there are still about 2 to 3 committees which more than one lawmaker is seeking to lead.

Cavite 7th District Representative Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla was also named as senior deputy majority leader. He is party mates with Cayetano in the Nacionalista Party.

As the House opened session on Monday, a total of 11 deputy speakers were also elected, among them presidential son Paolo Duterte:

Paolo Duterte, Davao City 1st District

Ferdinand Hernandez, South Cotabato 2nd District

Evelina Escudero, Sorsogon 1st District

Loren Legarda, Antique

Conrad Estrella III, ABONO

Prospero Pichay Jr, Surigao del Sur 1st District

Roberto Puno, Antipolo 1st District

Eduardo Villanueva, CIBAC

Aurelio Gonzales Jr, Pampanga 3rd District

Johnny Pimentel, Surigao del Sur 2nd District

Luis Raymund Villafuerte, Camarines Sur 2nd District

Cayetano said more deputy speakers will be elected in the succeeding weeks.

Lawyer Jose Luis, a former undersecretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, is the new House secretary-general, while former police deputy director general Ramon Apolinario is the new House sergeant at arms. – Rappler.com