‘Stop telling women how to dress,’ says the opposition senator, who’s also the author of the ‘Bawal Bastos’ law

Published 3:50 PM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Risa Hontiveros, author of the "Bawal Bastos" law, was not spared from sexist remarks.

Senators posed for a group photo during the opening of the 18th Congress on Monday, July 22, and a Twitter user commented that the opposition senator's dress made her look like a "thirsty slut."

The Senator posted a screenshot of the tweet, and fired back, "Stop telling women how to dress."

Senator Hontiveros was wearing a piña barong dress patterned after the traditional baro't saya.

LOOK: Senator Risa Hontiveros arrives at the Senate. This morning, she said that President Duterte’s SONA “should not be a personal lecture” but a “report” on his plans on maintaining sovereignty in the West PH Sea, blueprint for economy and infrastructure. | via @reyaika pic.twitter.com/4WaRHInYtx — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 22, 2019

Other Filipinos online also called out the author of the tweet, saying his comment was out of place and sexist:

Dear Carlo Malonzo,



Please use your brain. Don’t tell women how to dress. Educate yourself. https://t.co/cujAQKhDVm — AYA (@hiayatoot) July 22, 2019

Imagine being so inept that you think more about how people dress than the state of our country. People can dress however they like https://t.co/1ieioyMbJY — Karl Rodil.NEF (@Karlculated) July 22, 2019

I’m not one of Risa H’s biggest fans. But just because she just had a wardrobe malfunction and you automatically think she’s a *thirsty hoe*? So, apparently, may mali sa pagpapalaki sa iyo because you call women hoes because they’re not wrapped up like mummies.



Shame on you. https://t.co/rd7hdIFxRh — Layla Medina (@noammunition) July 22, 2019

also, specifically calling her a slut online falls under the newly signed anti-harassment law, so congratulations, criminal. https://t.co/45OMhlBtkb —MANGO @ WRATH MONTH(@bae_warden) July 22, 2019

And there will never be a time and place for a misogynistic comment like yours. Sit down. :) https://t.co/MoubWc6GU3 — kennjhy(@kenncastillo_) July 22, 2019

