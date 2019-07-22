President Rodrigo Duterte promotes the pet bills of his trusted aide Bong Go – a treatment he does not give to any other lawmaker during his July 22 speech

Published 7:36 PM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Neophyte Senator Bong Go remains the apple of President Rodrigo Duterte's eye as the Chief Executive's 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) proves.

The former special assistant to the President got special mention in the SONA on Monday, July 22. Unlike no other lawmaker, Go's pet bills were even mentioned by Duterte, asking Congress to prioritize them.

"Additional benefits for solo parents, the assignment of health workers in all barangays, and the expansion of the Malasakit ceters are what we also hope to achieve through the bills filed by the original Bong Go," said Duterte.

"Para manalo sa kampanya, 'yun ang mantra niya. Totohanin mo lang, Bong, [baka] mapahiya tayong lahat," he continued.

(Those were his mantra during the campaign, so he'd win. So, Bong, make them happen, or we might get embarrassed.)

Some of the measures Duterte promoted which Go had filed in the Senate are:

Expansion of Malasakit Centers

Postponing the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to October 2022

Additional benefits for solo parents

Death penalty for certain heinous crimes involving dangerous drugs and plunder

Duterte hailed Go as the "original" creator of the Malasakit Center concept. He spent a chunk of his speech talking about the P16-billion Navy frigates deal, a controversy which he claimed was Go's ticket to the Senate.

Documents showed how Go's office had intervened in the project, endorsing a complaint of one of the South Korean suppliers. A Senate hearing was held, which Go attended and which Duterte claimed gave Go the national prominence he needed to launch a senatorial bid.

Still by Duterte's side

Go was also spotted walking beside Duterte, from the time the Chief Executive touched down at the Batasang Pambansa Complex and as he entered the Plenary Hall, as he did as special assistant to the President.

No other lawmaker had the same place of honor, confirming that Go's new role as senator won't stop him from appearing by Duterte's side.

But Go is part of a chamber that is supposed to serve as a check on executive power. His closeness with the President raises questions on how independent he'll be as a senator.

Go himself has claimed he will be independent and will "put the Filipino first." But in the same breath, he said he is convinced Duterte is "doing the right thing" for the country.

On Monday, when the Senate held its opening session, Go said he would still assist the President if doing so wouldn't conflict with his schedule as senator. – Rappler.com