Benny Abante is new House Minority Leader
MANILA, Philippines – Manila 6th District Representative Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr has been elected House Minority Leader of the 18th Congress.
The 27 legislators belonging to the minority bloc unanimously picked Abante as their leader in a meeting on Tuesday, July 23, a day after the House elected Taguig City-Pateros Representative Alan Peter Cayetano as Speaker.
Abante is no stranger to the legislature, having been previously elected as Manila congressman in 2004.
He is the host pastor of the Metropolitan Bible Baptist Church and Ministries in Santa Ana, Manila.
Abante joined the speakership race on Monday, and got 28 votes against Cayetano’s 266.
Cayetano himself voted for Abante, while the latter voted for Cayetano, following the House tradition for speakership candidates to vote for their opponents.
Under House rules, those who did not vote for the winning candidate for Speaker automatically becomes part of the minority bloc. All minority lawmakers are then mandated to elect the Minority Leader from among themselves. – Rappler.com
