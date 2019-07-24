The mayors and governors were told to be at the Manila Hotel at 12 noon and register at 1 pm. Duterte arrived past 7 pm.

Published 11:34 AM, July 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Just like in his recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Rodrigo Duterte made no mention of federalism in his closed-door meeting with governors and mayors on Tuesday evening, July 23.

The meeting, which was dubbed by politicians as “SONA Part 2” or “Post-SONA”, was attended by around 80 provincial governors, 130 city mayors, and 1,490 municipal mayors at Manila Hotel in the country’s capital

A meeting called by the Chief Executive is an opportunity arguably as rare as his annual address to legislators.

The mayors and governors were told to be at the Manila Hotel by 12 noon to register at 1 pm. Duterte arrived past 7 pm.

The President talked about 3 main points, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary and spokesman Jonathan Malaya told Rappler in a phone interview on Wednesday, July 24.

These are his efforts against illegal drugs, corruption, and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army.

Duterte repeats himself: Just as he did in his 4th SONA, Duterte emphasized the critical role that governors and mayors played in his campaigns. And just like in his SONA, he also warned governors and mayors who would not deliver.

"He reminded us mayors and governors all over the country of the anti-drug campaign. Out of all crimes that could be committed, he could not forgive drug-related crimes," San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora told Rappler in a Wednesday phone interview.

Malaya added: “Sabi niya kay Sec Año (DILG Secretary Eduardo Año), if there is evidence, file-an ng kaso... Binalaan din niya not to support CPP-NPA (He also warned them to not support the CPP-NPA)."

The President also reminded the mayors about his order for them to reduce the processing time for business permits to 3 days in hopes of spurring the country’s economic growth.

The twist: Despite the President's glossing over it, federalism was still promoted in the meeting through the DILG.

Aside from the local chiefs, Cabinet officials also took turns to give reminders from their respective departments.

Malaya and Año spoke on behalf of the DILG. Malaya reiterated to the mayors and governors that President Duterte’s silence did not mean that the government was letting go of the grand plan of federalism.

“We will call them again for another event which would be focused on federalism and charter change alone,” Malaya said.

Meanwhile, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez discussed the importance of easing doing business to the country’s economy, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu renewed calls for compliance for the Solid Waste Management Act, and Health Secretary Francisco Duque spoke about the implementation of the universal healthcare law.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr also addressed the local chiefs, asking for their support Duterte’s recently created task force to address the communist insurgency. – Rappler.com