Subic cops arrest Australian suspected of killing partner
ZAMBALES, Philippines – Police in Subic town here arrested Sunday, July 21, an Australian for the killing of his live-in partner which he made to appear as a suicide.
Major Gilbert Diaz, chief of the Subic Municipal Police Station, said they arrested 53-year-old Jamie Mathew Flanagan on suspicion of killing his Desiree Mañozo in their house in Sta. Monica subdivision, Barangay Sto. Tomas.
Initial police report said that 25-year-old Mañozo could have committed suicide, after her child saw her body hanging inside the couple's bedroom.
But an autopsy conducted the same day by the medico-legal officer showed that Mañozo was already dead prior to the hanging.
Flanagan was arrested by the Subic MPS led by Staff Sergeant Ely Dagan Sunday afternoon.
According to the victim's relatives, the Flanagan and Mañozo had a heated argument inside their room the night before her death.
Flanagan told police that he slept on the couch in the room next to their bedroom that evening.
The victim was discovered hanging with 3 neckties around her neck in their bedroom.
The police report stated that the couple often argued over the suspect's plan to bring their daughter with him to Australia. The report added that the victim also accused her partner of having an affair with another woman.
Subic police said they would file a case of homicide against the suspect with the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Olongapo City. – Rappler.com
