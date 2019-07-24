Starting August 1, postal IDs will be included in the list of valid IDs for passport applications

Published 1:11 PM, July 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Starting August 1, 2019, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will accept postal IDs as a valid recognized ID for passport applications.

The DFA and the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLpost) announced this on Tuesday, July 23 after the agencies signed a memorandum of agreement to provide the DFA access to the Postal ID Online Verification System (POVS).

The use of postal IDs as a valid ID for passport applications comes after delays stalled the implementation of the program announced as early as October 2016.

According to PHLPost information officer Alvin Fidelson, the use of postal IDs was pushed back as its online verification system was not yet ready. The development of the verification system was completed in 2019, he added.

How it will work: The web-based POVS will be used to verify the authenticity of postal IDs presented to the DFA. The verification system seeks to counter check counterfeit cards and quickly verify IDs.

Along with postal IDs, other accepted valid IDs for passport applications are the following:

Social Security System card

Government Service Insurance System card

Unified Multi-Purpose Identification card

Land Transportation Office driver’s License (student permits will be accepted if in card format)

Professional Regulatory Commission ID

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration e-card

Commission on Elections voter's ID or Voter's Certification from the election officer (with dry seal)

Philippine National Police firearms license

Senior Citizen ID

Airman license (issued August 2016 onwards)

School ID (if applicable)

Current Valid ePassport (for renewal of ePassport)

– Rappler.com