'We can prevent criminals from rampaging our streets if people have decent jobs and decent pay,' the Manila mayor tells members of the Makati Business Club

Published 4:38 PM, July 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Isko Moreno wants companies based in Manila to prioritize hiring people from the city, he told the Makati Business Club (MBC) on Wednesday, July 24.

“Isa sa mga hiling ko sana, kung p'wede lang, at least 70% of your employees are from the City of Manila,” Moreno said in a panel meeting in Time Plaza in Ermita, Manila. (One of my requests is at least 70% of your employees would be from the City of Manila.)

During the meeting, Moreno remarked that a lot of the businesses managed by the MBC are in Manila so the club should rename itself to the "Manila Business Club."

THIS MORNING: Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso meets with the Makati Business Club. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/gdkMJccGCn — Rambo Talabong (@ramboreports) July 24, 2019

Moreno's intention: Aside from generating more jobs, Moreno said pushing businesses to hire more citizens from Manila would ultimately bring down their crime rate.



This all fits in his vision of a "New Manila," where crime incidents will be reduced and businesses will be revived.

His promise: In return, Moreno vowed to follow President Rodrigo Duterte's call for local governments to hasten the processing of documents for businesses to a maximum of 3 days.

“Business licenses and real property taxes are one of the centers of corruption. To combat corruption, we will minimize human intervention by applying technology into our practices,” Moreno said.

Moreno recently signed Executive Order No. 8, which mandates the creation of the Bagong Maynila Business One-Stop Shop or BOSS in line with the local government’s agenda of promoting ease of doing business. – Rappler.com