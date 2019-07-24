A joint team of the 44th IB of the Philippine Army and the PNP capture Isnaji Hasim

Published 5:00 PM, July 24, 2019

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – A suspected bomber of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was arrested Wednesday morning, July 24, in Barangay Bangkaw-bangkaw, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay province by combined elements of the 44th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police.

Isnaji Hasim, who operated under Basilan-based ASG leader Furuji Indama, was a close associate of Hashim Saripa, one of the perpetrators of the Lamitan bombing incident last July 31, 2018.

Ten people died and 9 others were wounded in a van explosion that rocked Lamitan City, Basilan that day.

Law enforcers said Hasim was also involved in the Zamboanga City bus terminal bombing on January 23, 2015 that killed 2 and wounded 52.

“Our appreciation goes to the concerned civilian who gave the information to the troops that led to the arrest of Hasim,” said 102nd Brigade Commander Brigadier General Bagnus Gaerlan.

“This is an evidence that even the locals denounce the presence of terrorists in their communities. 102nd Infantry Brigade will continue to hunt down the remaining insurgents who are planning to conduct atrocities in the area,” Gaerlan added.

Recovered from Hasim were a caliber .30 Browning Automatic Rifle, 1 grenade, improvised explosives, blasting caps, and other bomb-making paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, Joint Task Force ZamPeLan Commander Major General Roberto Ancan, said: “Trust, confidence, and the support we get from the civilians, stakeholders, and local government units will result in a successful law enforcement operation.”

Western Mindanao Command chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana lauded the troops for the successful operation and extended his gratitude to the informant. – Rappler.com