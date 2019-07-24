7 dead in Ifugao after truck falls into ravine
BAGUIO, Philippines – Seven Ifugao residents were killed on Wednesday morning, July 24, at around 7 am when the truck they were riding fell into a ravine in Sitio Muntonop, Ubao, Aguinaldo, Ifugao.
According to Aguinaldo Police Chief Police Lieutenant Ricardo Dumangeg, all the casualties were relatives staying in Aguinaldo.
He identified the dead as the following:
- Joey Tambiyag, the driver of the truck
- Divina Chumatog Tambiyag, the truck driver's wife
- Wilma Chumatog
- Josephine Uhuban
- Ricky Chog-ap
- Vicente Buyag-ao
- Rosita Paynohan
Meanwhile, Aristo Paynohan, Kimberly Joy Tambiyag, and Fernando Bahiwag were injured.
The dead are currently at the Municipal Gymnasium.
According to the police, they came from their hometown in Majlong village on their way to a burial when the truck lost its brakes and fell into the ravine. – Rappler.com
