The truck, coming from the Majlong village and on its way to a burial, loses its brakes and falls into the ravine

Published 4:37 PM, July 24, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – Seven Ifugao residents were killed on Wednesday morning, July 24, at around 7 am when the truck they were riding fell into a ravine in Sitio Muntonop, Ubao, Aguinaldo, Ifugao.

According to Aguinaldo Police Chief Police Lieutenant Ricardo Dumangeg, all the casualties were relatives staying in Aguinaldo.

He identified the dead as the following:

Joey Tambiyag, the driver of the truck

Divina Chumatog Tambiyag, the truck driver's wife

Wilma Chumatog

Josephine Uhuban

Ricky Chog-ap

Vicente Buyag-ao

Rosita Paynohan

Meanwhile, Aristo Paynohan, Kimberly Joy Tambiyag, and Fernando Bahiwag were injured.

The dead are currently at the Municipal Gymnasium.

According to the police, they came from their hometown in Majlong village on their way to a burial when the truck lost its brakes and fell into the ravine. – Rappler.com