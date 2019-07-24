'The ban affects commuters who will have to go the longer way, resulting in a longer time and higher fares because of the detours,' says George Royeca of Angkas

Published 6:10 PM, July 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Angkas and other motorcycle groups on Wednesday, July 24, questioned the ban of motorcycles with an engine displacement of below 400 cubic centimeters (cc) along a stretch of Osmeña Highway.

Skyway Operations and Maintenance Corporation (Skyway O&M) on Monday, July 22, announced that sub-400cc motorcycles are prohibited from using both the northbound and southbound lanes of Osmeña Highway, from Sales Bridge in Pasay to Magallanes Interchange (Makati), Quirino Avenue (Manila) and Taguig.

Angkas said that the ban would force motorcycles to pass through Pasong Tamo and Pasong Tamo Extension. This will increase their travel time by around 45 minutes.

Angkas regulatory and public affairs division head George Royeca questioned the ban enforced by Skyway O&M, a private corporation designated by the Toll Regulatory Board to operate and maintain roads under the South Metro Manila Skyway Project.

“The ban affects commuters who will have to go the longer way, resulting in a longer time and higher fares because of the detours,” Royeca said. “No private corporation has the right to dictate the use of public roads and facilities."

There was confusion in the first day of implementation of the ban. In Makati, Skyway temporarily lifted the ban but the police continued arresting violators. Meanwhile in Taguig, Skyway and traffic enforcers had a hard time stopping motorcycle riders.

Jobert Bolanos of the Motorcycle Rights Association, meanwhile, questioned the “safety” aspect behind the ban, citing Skyway’s figures of 100 accidents per 2.4 million motorcycles per year at Osmeña Highway.

“It’s very ironic, you’re only transferring accidents to the small roads," Bolanos said. "We cannot move motorcycles from a safe road to a more dangerous road."

Angkas head of operations David Medrana appealed to lift the ban, citing the effect on their livelihood.

“Any directive na makakapigil na sila’y mabuhay nang marangal at maayos ay pagsasakal sa kanilang karapatan (Any directive that will prevent people from making a living is a violation of their right),” Medrana said.

Transportation lawyer Ariel Inton warned that if Skyway does not lift the ban within one week, Angkas and other motor groups could opt for legal actions such as an injunction, a temporary restraining order or a civil case for damages.

Ariel Lim of Usapang Transport Poe said they have sought the help of Senator Grace Poe.

Royeca said he hoped that the issue could be resolved through discussion and not force Angkas to hold motorcycle caravans.

“We are giving a voice to the people who have no voice. Sana hindi na po naming kailangan lumabas sa daan (We hope we don't need to protest in the streets),” he said. – Rappler.com

Enrico Berdos is a Rappler intern. He studies journalism at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.