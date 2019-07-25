San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora says he himself lives in a gated subdivision, and he will support the proposal if it will work

Published 10:12 AM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said on Thursday, July 25, that he is open to unlocking gated communities for public traffic during rush hours.

"If indeed this will help alleviate the traffic situation, then I will [support it]," Zamora told reporters on Thursday, after leading road-clearing operations in Barangay Greenhills.

The mayor of San Juan himself said that he lived in a gated subdivision, but if it would help his constituents, he said he would fight for the proposal. (WATCH: #TheLeaderIWant: Francis Zamora and his promise of a new San Juan)

NOW: San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora leads road-clearing operations with the MMDA in Greenhills. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/0a9d23kaTX — Rambo Talabong (@ramboreports) July 25, 2019

What opening? This comes after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said he wanted to open exclusive communities for traffic during rush hours.

Traffic authorities and urban city planners had long proposed openng gated subdivisions to outside vehicles during rush hours to help ease Metro Manila traffic, but subdivision residents had opposed the plan, citiing security concerns, among other potential problems.

Rush hours generally refer to the time of the day when traffic volume is heaviest as people go to work or head home – 6 am to 8 am, and 5 pm to 7 pm, respectively.

It's still up for discussion: According to Zamora, Año's proposal will be tackled by the Metro Manila Council (MMC) in its meeting on Thursday morning.

Zamora said the council, which comprises all Metro Manila mayors and the MMDA chief Danilo Lim, would have to consult with their constituents about the proposal.

The proposal could be executed through an MMC order or each of the cities could pass ordinances to set tailored guidelines to open up the exclusive communities for public passage. – Rappler.com