Journalists in Mindanao say they want to defend themselves but legally owning a gun is difficult because of the island-wide martial law. They say: 'If we try to defend ourselves, we go to jail. If we do not, we die.'

Published 10:33 AM, July 25, 2019

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Police arrested Wednesday, July 24, a radio commentator in Mati City in Davao Oriental following a raid on his residence that yielded a handgun.

Major Bembo Lopez Aying, the Mati City police chief, identified the arrested broadcaster as Ezperanzo Nishiguchi.

Aying said the police, backed by a search warrant for illegal possession of firearms, raided Nishiguchi's house on Purok Sawahon in Barangay Central in Mati City around 3 pm.

He said the raiding team seized from the broadcaster's house an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol loaded with 7 ammunition.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the illegal firearms law, were now being prepared against Nishiguchi, who is being detained at the Mati City police cell.

Nishiguchi was the latest media personality arrested for illegal gun possession.

In 2017, a radio commentator was also arrested in Davao del Sur for a similar offense amid the rising cases of attack against members of the fourth estate.

Some journalists told Rappler they wanted to be able to defend themselves but legally owning a gun in Mindanao is quite difficult these days due to the existing martial law on the island.

“If we try to defend ourselves, we go to jail. If we do not, we die,” one broadcaster said, citing the recent killing of Kidapawan City broadcaster Eduardo Dizon.

Dizon, of Brigada FM, was on his way home when waylaid by two motorcycle-riding gunmen on July 10.

The 58-year old broadcaster died of 5 gunshot wounds in the different parts of his body.

The police said they already have suspects but no arrest had been made in Dizon's case as of yet.

Dizon became the 13th journalist killed since Duterte became president. – Rappler.com

