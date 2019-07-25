(UPDATED) DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing says the order will be formalized through a memorandum circular that would also cover mayors across the Philippines

Published 11:16 AM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered Metro Manila mayors to clear the capital region's roads within 60 days.

DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing relayed the directive of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año during the meeting with the Metro Manila Council (MMC) on Thursday, July 25.

In an ambush interview, Densing said that the order will be formalized through a memorandum circular that would also cover mayors across the Philippines.

Densing added, however, that there is "special emphasis" on Metro Manila mayors, apparently in view of the worsening traffic situation in the National Capital Region.

Cesar Chavez, the chief-of-staff of Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno, initially told reporters about the DILG order in a group message, which Densing later confirmed in an interview.

"SILG (DILG Secretary) wants you (city mayors) to clear roads within 60 days. Submit your operations plan to DILG," Chavez quoted Densing as telling mayors during the meeting at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) headquarters in Makati City.

Chavez said the order involved clearing roads of illegal structures, activities, and vehicles to ease Metro Manila's congested traffic.

The DILG issued the order following President Rodrigo Duterte's directive to mayors and governors in his 4th State of the Nation Address to reclaim public roads. (READ: Duterte's Metro Manila traffic solution? Reclaim public roads)

Duterte said in his address that mayors who would not follow his order should be suspended.

Año reitertated the President's warning in an interview with radio DZBB on Thursday morning.

The meeting on Thursday is the MMC's first after the 2019 elections. – Rappler.com