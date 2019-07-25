Out of the 354,783 hectares donated to the Department of Agrarian Reform, some 6,679 hectares of Landbank's assets in Mindanao were already distributed in June

Published 7:50 PM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) turned over a total of 354,783 hectares (ha) of land to the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), for distribution to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).

Landbank said in a statement on Thursday, July 25, that DAR can give out as much as 208,895 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) to ARBs from the land that was turned over. (READ: DAR to further streamline process in land conversion)

Out of the 208,895 CLOAs, 3,566 certificates or 6,679 ha were already awarded last June 13 during DAR's distribution in Mindanao.

Landbank's donation of government-owned land to DAR comes after President Rodrigo Duterte criticized the state-owned financial institution for entertaining commercial transactions.

In his 4th State of the Nation Address, Duterte again threatened to abolish Landbank if it does not submit a plan for agricultural aid by the end of July. A day after, Landbank said it will comply with Duterte's order.

Landbank president and chief executive officer Cecilia Borromeo reiterated on Thursday that they remain "committed to serve farmers and fishers, including ARBs, in fulfillment of [their] mandate and pursuit of promoting growth in the countryside."

"We fully support DAR in the issuance of CLOAs and helping ARBs to gain more liberty and control over their lands, through which we hope to increase agricultural productivity," she added.

Landbank is also involved in the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, as it computes the value of the land which will be turned over to ARBs. Earlier, Landbank also said it will tie up with DAR to improve its loan coverage for ARBs. – Rappler.com