LIST: 27 local universities, colleges now covered by free tuition law
MANILA, Philippines – More students will no longer have to pay for their tuition and fees after the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) approved the addition of 27 local universities and colleges to the list of institutions that provide free higher education in the Philippines.
CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera III made the announcement in a resolution issued Thursday, July 25.
According to CHED, a total of 111 public higher education institutions are now covered by Republic Act No. 10931 or the free tuition law for academic year 2019-2020. (READ: 8 things you need to know about the free tuition law)
The following have been included in CHED's list of approved institutions that are covered by the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act:
NCR
- Dr. Filemon C. Aguilar Memorial College of Las Piñas
- Navotas Polytechnic College
- City of Malabon University
- Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig
- Valenzuela City Polytechnic College
- Pateros Technological College
- Taguig City University
Region III - Central Luzon
- Gordon College
Region IVA - Calabarzon
- One Cainta College
Region V - Bicol region
- Tiwi Community College
Region VI - Western Visayas
- Bacolod City College
Region VII - Central Visayas
- Mandaue City College
- Cordova Public College
- Talisay City College
- Madridejos Community College
- Consolacion Community College
- Lapu-Lapu City College
- Talibon Polytechnic College
Region VIII - Eastern Visayas
- Burauen Community College
- Abuyog Community College
- Colegio De Las Navas
Region X - Northern Mindanao
- Community College of Gingoog City
- El Salvador City College
- Salay College of Arts and Sciences
- Tubod College
- Don Carlos Polytechnic College
Region XI - Davao region
- Sto. Tomas College of Agriculture Sciences and Technology
"The Commission is committed to fully implement RA 10931 to increase access to higher education so that more Filipino students, particularly those coming from the poor families, can go to college with government support," De Vera said. – Rappler.com
