The Commission on Higher Education says a total of 111 public higher education institutions are now covered by the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act

Published 7:49 PM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – More students will no longer have to pay for their tuition and fees after the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) approved the addition of 27 local universities and colleges to the list of institutions that provide free higher education in the Philippines.

CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera III made the announcement in a resolution issued Thursday, July 25.

According to CHED, a total of 111 public higher education institutions are now covered by Republic Act No. 10931 or the free tuition law for academic year 2019-2020. (READ: 8 things you need to know about the free tuition law)

The following have been included in CHED's list of approved institutions that are covered by the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act:

NCR

Dr. Filemon C. Aguilar Memorial College of Las Piñas

Navotas Polytechnic College

City of Malabon University

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig

Valenzuela City Polytechnic College

Pateros Technological College

Taguig City University

Region III - Central Luzon

Gordon College

Region IVA - Calabarzon

One Cainta College

Region V - Bicol region

Tiwi Community College

Region VI - Western Visayas

Bacolod City College

Region VII - Central Visayas

Mandaue City College

Cordova Public College

Talisay City College

Madridejos Community College

Consolacion Community College

Lapu-Lapu City College

Talibon Polytechnic College

Region VIII - Eastern Visayas

Burauen Community College

Abuyog Community College

Colegio De Las Navas

Region X - Northern Mindanao

Community College of Gingoog City

El Salvador City College

Salay College of Arts and Sciences

Tubod College

Don Carlos Polytechnic College

Region XI - Davao region

Sto. Tomas College of Agriculture Sciences and Technology

"The Commission is committed to fully implement RA 10931 to increase access to higher education so that more Filipino students, particularly those coming from the poor families, can go to college with government support," De Vera said. – Rappler.com