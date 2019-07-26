Residents of Camp 4 found the man tied to a post with a cardboard sign tied around his neck

Published 2:22 PM, July 26, 2019

– An unidentified man was found dead, hogtied and bound to a post in Talisay City early Friday morning, July 26.

CEBU CITY, Philippines

Residents of Sitio Bogo, Camp 4, found the body with a cardboard sign tied to it saying, "Undang na lage mo ug dili gane kamo na isunod. Tulisan, Drug pusher og killer, drug lords (You guys should stop because if you don't you'll be next. Robbers, pushers and drug lords)."

Brigadier General Debold Sinas, the Central Visayas' police director, said the killing was related to an incident earlier this week where another man was shot dead and hanged from a bridge in Talisay City.

That incident happened earlier this week. Also on the body of that victim was a cardboard sign which said: “Ay ko sunda, Tulisan ko (Don’t follow me, I’m a robber)." (READ: Man shot and hung on Talisay City bridge)

Despite the number of killings where victims have cardboard signs tied to the bodies, Sinas denied these were the handiwork of vigilantes. He said those killed were probably accused of being police informants.

"Wala'y vigilante sa Talisay (There are no vigilantes in Talisay)," Sinas emphasized. He added that they were investigating the links between the victims and one group dealing with illegal drugs operating in Cebu. He did not elaborate further. – Rappler.com