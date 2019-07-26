Despite the setback, labor groups say President Duterte's veto won't stop workers' struggle to end contractualization

Published 2:57 PM, July 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After President Rodrigo Duterte vetoed the security of tenure (SOT) bill he once certified as urgent, labor groups vowed they would continue efforts to abolish all forms of contractualization.

Labor groups Partido Manggagawa (PM) and Federation of Free Workers (FFW) admitted they were stunned over Duterte's flip-flop on the measure, saying the President's actions marked a sad day for workers as the bill "would have started their emancipation from the clutches of abusive contractualization."

"The ‘ifs and buts’ on the anti-endo bill are over. After an overnight flip-flop on whether a presidential veto is coming out or not, the Security of Tenure bill has finally found its death today inside the Palace," PM said on Friday, July 26.

"The death of anti-endo bill, however, won’t stop the struggle of workers against the epidemic of contractualization until the last 3 years of the Duterte administration," they added.

FFW President Sonny Matula echoed this, saying that despite the setback to workers' rights, labor groups remained "undeterred" to fight against contractualization.

"We will continue to lobby a new bill to appropriately address the continuing epidemic of abusive contractualization inflicted among millions of workers," Matula said.

Complete U-turn: Up until the last minute, labor groups had urged Duterte to sign the SOT bill into law, saying that though it was a much watered down version of what they wanted, the measure was still "better than nothing."

Groups said the SOT bill, while it had its weaknesses, could be used to improve working conditions of millions who suffered from contractualization.

But with the President's veto, labor groups hit Duterte for "surrending" to "capitalist blackmail."

The veto was unexpected given how Duterte had certified the bill as urgent in September 2018 and asked Congress to pass it during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) that year. In his SONA 2019, however, Duterte made no mention of it and told reporters in a press conference after the speech that he was "still studying" the bill.

“Now that he is three years into his term, he has completely made a U-turn by singing the capitalist chorus that businesses will die if workers are made regular. Duterte’s promise to end endo is dead,” Magtubo said.

Ending contractualization was a campaign promise of Duterte. The SOT bill that was up for his signature was scheduled to lapse into law by Saturday, July 27, if left unsigned. (READ: TIMELINE: Duterte's promise to abolish endo)

Prior to Duterte's veto, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said on Wednesday, July 24, that the proposal needed some tweaking. Employers and foreign chambers also called for a veto of the bill because, they said, it would make the cost of business more costly and cause job loss.

Despite his veto, Duterte gave assurances of his “firm commitment to protect the workers’ right to security of tenure by eradicating all forms of abusive employment practices.”

However, echoing major business organizations, Duterte said “businesses should be allowed to determine whether they should outsource certain activities or not.” – Rappler.com