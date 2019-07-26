In a statement on the NDF website, the communist rebels say the ambush is 'a legitimate act of war'

Published 3:33 PM, July 26, 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The National Democratic Front (NDF) denied Thursday, July 25, that the rebel New People's Army (NPA) tortured the 4 police personnel who were killed in Negros Oriental last week.

The statement on the NDF website said: “Based on reports of the concerned NPA command, the 4 armed personnel of the Philippine National Police were killed in an ambush mounted by the NPA in Ayungon town last week, and were not tortured.”

The PNP earlier said the four cops were first tortured before they were killed by the communist rebels on July 18 in Barangay Mabato in Ayungon town.

The slain police personnel were Corporal Relebert Beronio, Patrolmen Raffy Callao, Ruel Cabellon, and Marquino de Leon.

Multiple murder and theft charges were filed against 20 suspected NPA members on July 19, a day after the ambush.

Also charged was Victoriano Anadon, who was identified as the contact whom the slain cops were supposed to meet in the village. Police now allege that Anadon had links with the NPA. (READ: 4 Negros Oriental cops were set up for ambush, says regional police chief)

It was Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, who said on Monday, July 22, that the 4 police officers were intercepted and tortured by the NPA. (READ: Duterte orders charges filed vs suspects in Negros Oriental police ambush)

The NDF, however, called the torture accusations “false claims made by Duterte.”

“They were armed adversaries of the NPA and died in a legitimate act of war. Duterte and the police are making up stories in a vain attempt to gain public sympathy,” the NDF said. “Unlike the AFP and PNP, the NPA strictly prohibits the use of torture. The NPA’s rules prohibit even lifting a finger against its captives or prisoners.”

On July 22, President Rodrigo Duterte offered a P1-million reward for the capture – dead or alive – of the “masterminds, main shooters and perpetrators” involved in the killing of the police officers. He also offered a P50,000 reward for the capture of conspirators involved in the killing.

“We will ensure that justice will be served to those behind this condemnable offense against our peace enforcers. The full force of the law will come crashing down on the perpetrators,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement. – Rappler.com