MANILA, Philippines – A new law signed by President Rodrigo Duterte has created a National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) to ensure that the rights and welfare of senior citizens in the Philippines are protected.

Republic Act No. 11350 or the National Commission of Senior Citizens Act was signed by Duterte on Thursday, July 25.

The commission is tasked with "ensuring the full implementation of laws, policies, and programs of the government pertaining to senior citizens." It is also supposed to make policies that will promote and protect the rights of senior citizens.

The NCSC, which will be placed under the Office of the President, will be composed of a chairperson (who will also serve as chief executive officer) and 6 commissioners, and will function as a collegial body. They should all be at least 60 years old at the time of their appointment.

They will be assisted by an executive director who will man the daily operations of the commission.

To avoid redundancies in government mandates, the new law abolishes the National Coordinating and Monitoring Board, which was created by the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 (Republic Act No. 9994).

The law also transfers functions, activities, and programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development for poor, vulnerable, and disadvantaged senior citizens to the NCSC. – Rappler.com