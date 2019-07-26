Only drivers who claimed the subsidy in 2018 will qualify to receive the subsidy this year

Published 7:52 PM, July 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will give out bigger Pantawid Pasada Program fuel subsidies starting Saturday, July 27, to help jeepney drivers and operators.

The LTFRB said beneficiaries would receive a 2019 fuel subsidy amounting to P20,514 each – a fourfold increase from P5,000 given in 2018.

The agency said it would distribute the Pantawid Pasada fuel cards from Saturday, July 27 to Wednesday, July 31, from 8 am to 5 pm in its regional offices.

Those qualified to avail of the fuel cards are jeepney operators and drivers under whose name their franchises are registered. The LTFRB said that only those who claimed their fuel cards in 2018 will receive this year’s subsidy. (LOOK: Jeepney drivers get P5,000-fuel subsidy)

So far, the LTFRB has given out 87,000 Pantawid Pasada fuel cards. It is targeting to reach 179,000 drivers and operators.

Operators and drivers who will not be able to claim the fuel cards themselves may send authorized representatives, who must submit the following:

Notarized special power of attorney (SPA) – SPA forms are available at distribution sites or can be printed from the LTFRB website and social media accounts

Original and photocopy of the ID of the qualified franchise holder

Original and photocopy of the ID of the representative

Original OR/CR (official receipt/certificate of registration)

Original copy of the CPC (certificate of public convenience) or proof of franchise

Recent photo of the qualified franchise holder

The Pantawid Pasada is not a new fuel subsidy program. The administration of former president Benigno Aquino III implemented the program in 2011 through Executive Order 32, as part of a contingency program for sectors affected by oil price hikes due to the Arab Spring – anti-government protests and armed rebellions that swept across the Middle East.

But the implementation of the program during that time suffered glitches, including some drivers receiving their subsidies late or cards having no cash at all.

It was revived in 2018 to mitigate the negative impact of the tax reform law on jeepney drivers. – Rappler.com