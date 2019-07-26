'I said all gaming activities, gambling, that got their franchise through PCSO are as of today suspended or terminated because of massive corruption,' the President says in a televised message

Published 12:05 AM, July 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the stoppage of all gaming schemes operated, licensed, and franchised by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) due to “massive corruption.”

"Pending investigation, lahat ho ng laro ng (all games such as) lotto, STL, peryahan ng bayan, or whatever nature…. I said all gaming activities, gambling, that got their franchise through PCSO are as of today suspended or terminated because of massive corruption," Duterte said in a televised message late Friday night, July 26.

