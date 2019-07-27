Aftershocks are felt in Batanes, including a stronger magnitude 6.4 earthquake 3 hours after the tremor. Some structures are damaged.

Published 8:22 AM, July 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – At least 5 people were killed when a magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Batanes before dawn on Saturday, July 27, causing damage to homes and some structures.

Itbayat Mayor Raul de Sagon confirmed the deaths, according to the Philippine Information Agency.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck east of Itbayat at 4:16 am – around the same time that Metro Manila authorities conducted the annual earthquake drill.

The following intensities were felt:

Intensity VI - Itbayat, Batanes

Intensity III - Basco and Sabtang, Batanes

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity III - Basco, Batanes

