5 dead in pre-dawn magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Batanes
MANILA, Philippines – At least 5 people were killed when a magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Batanes before dawn on Saturday, July 27, causing damage to homes and some structures.
Itbayat Mayor Raul de Sagon confirmed the deaths, according to the Philippine Information Agency.
The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck east of Itbayat at 4:16 am – around the same time that Metro Manila authorities conducted the annual earthquake drill.
The following intensities were felt:
- Intensity VI - Itbayat, Batanes
- Intensity III - Basco and Sabtang, Batanes
Instrumental Intensity:
- Intensity III - Basco, Batanes
– Rappler.com
