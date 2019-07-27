Manila Mayor Isko Moreno acts on the complaint of a Manila resident whose brother was allegedly beaten up and threatened by a barangay captain

Published 2:12 PM, July 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno gave an ultimatum to one of his barangay captains who allegedly beat up and threatened a resident with a gun.

"Bibigyan kita hanggang Lunes. Kapag hindi ka lumabas, chairman, personal na kami bibisita sa ’yo (I will give you until Monday. If you don't come out, we will personally go to you)," Moreno said in his weekly The Capital Report Facebook live program on Friday night, July 27.

Moreno was acting on a complaint from a Manila resident. Upon his assumption in office, the first-time mayor had promised the people of Manila that he would personally attend to their complaints.

Who was Moreno talking to? A Facebook user had accused Barangay 790 Zone 86 chief Amado Soriano of beating up her brother and then threatening them with his gun.

Facebook user Caithlyn Amores claimed in her post that Soriano, who was with his "minions," hit her brother on the head, using a pipe, and then pointed a gun at him.

She posted photos which appeared to show Soriano grabbing a gun tucked in his shorts.

Moreno's fear: Moreno said while he wanted an end to such incidents involving elected officials.

"Hindi ko papayagan ang iskandalo sa ating mga kalye. Eh kung magkaputukan (I will not allow the scandal in our streets. What if a shootout erupted?)" Moreno said.

Moreno added: "Kaya chairman, meron kang hanggang Lunes. Huwag mong hayaang ipahanap ka pa namin. Pumunta ka na (So chairman, you have until Monday. Don't make us look for you. Come to us)." – Rappler.com