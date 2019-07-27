Among the damaged structures is the historic Sta Maria de Mayan Church in Itbayat

MANILA, Philippines – Batanes was rocked by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake early morning of Saturday, July 27, followed by aftershocks, including a stronger magnitude 6.4 earthquake.

The tremors left at least 5 people killed, many others hurt, and homes and heritage structures badly damaged.

Here are photos of the historic Sta Maria de Mayan Church taken in the same morning – the first hours after the first 4:16 am magnitude 5.4 eathquake that struck east of Itbayat.

The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Region 2 posted this later photo past 8 am, after another earthquake – magnitude 6.4 this time – struck west of Itbayat.

Here are photos of ancestral homes and other stone homes damaged by the tremors.

