PCSO to appeal Duterte order vs lotto, STL, other games
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will ask President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his order against lottery, STL, and other gaming operations, the agency's officials announced on Saturday, July 27.
"The PCSO shall appeal to the Office of the President for the resumption of the conduct of all games to PCSO's mandate and for the interest of the PCSO, its agents, and its beneficiaries," PCSO General Manager Royina Garma said in a video posted on the Facebook page of state-run PTV 4.
For players who purchased advance play tickets for PCSO games, Garma said they should keep their tickets until further notice.
For now, Garma said PCSO-licensed establishments must comply with Duterte's directive. Garma is the PCSO chief, considered as one of Duterte's most trusted former law enforcers.
Garma's promise comes a day after Duterte ordered the closure of all gaming establishments franchised by the PCSO, alleging "massive corruption" in their operations. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.