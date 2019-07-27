(UPDATED) 'The PCSO shall appeal to the Office of the President for the resumption of the conduct of all games,' says PCSO General Manager Royina Garma

Published 12:14 PM, July 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will ask President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his order against lottery, STL, and other gaming operations, the agency's officials announced on Saturday, July 27.

"The PCSO shall appeal to the Office of the President for the resumption of the conduct of all games to PCSO's mandate and for the interest of the PCSO, its agents, and its beneficiaries," PCSO General Manager Royina Garma said in a video posted on the Facebook page of state-run PTV 4.

For players who purchased advance play tickets for PCSO games, Garma said they should keep their tickets until further notice.

For now, Garma said PCSO-licensed establishments must comply with Duterte's directive. Garma is the PCSO chief, considered as one of Duterte's most trusted former law enforcers.

Garma's promise comes a day after Duterte ordered the closure of all gaming establishments franchised by the PCSO, alleging "massive corruption" in their operations. – Rappler.com