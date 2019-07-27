All of the victims were killed inside their homes, say police. The latest killings bring the number of fatalities in the province to 20 since July 18.

Published 4:06 PM, July 27, 2019

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – The bloodbath continues in this province as 5 more people, including a councilor and a former town mayor, were killed in separate shooting incidents in less than 24 hours.

The latest deaths bring the number of fatalities to 20 since July 18. (READ: 15 shot dead in Negros Oriental in 1 week)

In the wee hours of Saturday, July 27, armed men stormed the homes of a councilor, a barangay captain, and a former mayor and killed them.

Canlaon City Councilor Ramon Jalandoni was shot dead inside his home in Barangay Panubigan.

Based on the police report, the armed men forcibly entered the house of the victim then shot him with an unknown long firearm.

The victim was brought to the Canlaon City District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

In the same village, a 71-year-old barangay chief was killed after armed suspects stormed his residence.

Police said that the suspects shot the victim several times – again with an unknown long firearm – and painted the victim's wall and fence with "Mabuhay ang NPA (Long live the NPA)," apparently referring to the New People's Army.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The suspects in the two Canlaon killings fled on a getaway vehicle to an unknown direction.

Over at Ayungon town, where 4 policemen were ambushed the past week, armed suspects barged into the home of the former mayor in Barangay Tampocon 1 and killed him, as well as his cousin.

The initial police investigation showed that former mayor Edsel Enardecido, 60; and his cousin, 45-year-old Leo Enardecido, died of gunshot wounds.

The night before the killings on Saturday, a resident of Siaton town was also killed in his home.

Fedirico Sabejon of Barangay 3 was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding suspects. The victim was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The police were still investigating the cases.

Earlier, San Carlos Diocese Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, called on their parishes, mission stations, and religious houses to ring the church bells every 8 pm starting July 28 until the killings stop. – Rappler.com