Ambulance crash kills 2 medics transporting pregnant mother
LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – A public health nurse and a midwife of the local government unit of Ocampo town in Camarines Sur assisting in the transport of a pregnant mother were killed after the ambulance they were on crashed into a tree on Sunday morning, July 28.
According to PNP Bicol regional spokesperson Maria Luisa “Malu” Calubaquib, two of the 5 passengers of the government ambulance were killed on the spot following the crash which occurred at 6:20 am.
“The ambulance was transporting a pregnant woman going to Naga City when upon reaching at Barangay Ayugan in Ocampo, Camarines Sur, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and smashed into a tree on the side of the road,” Calubaquib said.
The 3 surviving passengers, including driver Jose Dela Rama, were reported to have been severely injured and were rushed to Bicol Medical Center (BMC) in Naga City for immediate medical treatment. – Rappler.com
