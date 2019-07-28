Duterte promises P40 million for earthquake-hit Batanes
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday, July 28, vowed to give P40 million to Batanes in the aftermath of earthquakes that hit the province.
The money, he said during a situation briefing in Batanes, is to be used for the construction of a new hospital.
"I hope you will put it to good use, small clinic or hospital," the President said. "I am not keen on repairing [the existing hospital] – that's too expensive and you are not sure of its durability and viability."
The earthquakes – magnitude 5.4 and magnitude 5.9 – that struck Saturday morning, July 27, left at least 8 people killed and around 60 others injured.
According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), at least 911 families or 2,963 people were affected.
The DSWD said it has provided financial assistance to its team in the province and distributed food packs to residents.
Homes and heritage structures, including the historic Sta Maria de Mayan Church in Itbayat, were damaged by the tremors that struck within hours of each other. (LOOK: Itbayat church, ancestral homes damaged in Batanes earthquake)
On Duterte's visit to Batanes on Sunday, he also conducted an aerial inspection of the damage. – Rappler.com
