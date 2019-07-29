The 3 Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau enforcers refused bribes from motorists worth 'mere hundreds of pesos'

Published 8:26 AM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For refusing bribes, 3 Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) employees have been regularized by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Three traffic enforcers were recognized in the capital's flag raising ceremony on Monday, July 29.

Isko Moreno recognizes 3 Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau enforcers who refused bribery offers "worth mere hundreds of pesos."



Moreno rewards the 3 with regularization. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/BCVctPnWzu — Rambo Talabong (@ramboreports) July 29, 2019

According to Moreno, the 3 traffic enforcers were offered bribes worth "'mere hundreds of pesos."

Because they refused, Moreno said they would be regularized.

In explaining the reward, Moreno said he understood the trials that the MTPB officers and other government employees faced every day, comprising of heavy work and little pay.

With the 3 as examples, Moreno said hardworking and good-doing employees will be rewarded too. – Rappler.com