Double whammy: Isko Moreno revokes PCSO's permits in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – On top of the halting of its operations, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) gaming establishments in Manila now have it worse.
Effective on Monday, July 29, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno ordered the withdrawal of their business and mayor's permits following President Rodrigo Duterte's directive to have their operations suspended due to "massive corruption."
"Ngayong araw na ito ay inatasan ko ang business licensing office na kaagad na i-withdraw ang business licenses and mayor's permit sa lahat ng lotto, STL, at iba pang gaming activities sa ilalim ng PCSO," Moreno said in a Facebook live broadcast.
(Today I am ordering the business licensing office to immediately withdraw the business licenses and mayor's permit of all lotto, STL, and other gaming activities under the PCSO.)
This means that if ever a PCSO establishment continues operations, it will not just violate the President's verbal order, it will also be facing sanctions for operating without the proper licenses. – Rappler.com
