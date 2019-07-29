'There are several was of giving directives. And verbal directive is one. That’s binding,' says Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde

Published 10:56 AM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte’s verbal order to shut down all gaming schemes operated, licensed, and franchised by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and to make the necessary arrests is enough for police to move.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Oscar Albayalde said during a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday, July 29: “In the PNP, especially us in our organization, even probably in the military, there are several ways of giving directives. And verbal directive is one. That’s binding.”

This comes after the police executed a nationwide closure order of PCSO gaming offices, even reporting that they had made arrests. (READ: Police begin crackdown on PCSO games after Duterte order)

Duterte's order spans the police and the military to arrest people "engaged in gambling activities in connection with the franchises, licenses, concessions granted by the PCSO."

Rappler has reached out to the PNP for numbers related to its operations, but it has yet to reply. Ideally, closure orders and arrests are made with valid documents such as warrants.

Albayalde also downplayed the closure of PCSO offices, saying that they were able to complete Duterte’s order within a day.

“The closure is done. It’s one day, Saturday, then after the President announced it at dawn, it was done,” Albayalde said in Filipino.

Albayalde added that the verbal order of Duterte was supplemented by a written order by Eduardo Año, the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government, sent to the police's top brass through mobile messaging applications.

On Saturday morning, the PCSO directed all its gaming offices and agents to cease operations up until they appeal for Duterte to reconsider his decision. – Rappler.com