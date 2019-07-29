If mayors fail to do so, they will face administrative complaints

Published 11:31 AM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The 60-day countdown for mayors nationwide to clear roads of illegal structures and illegally obstructing activities began on Monday, July 29.

Department of the Interior and Local Governemnt (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año announced the development in a press briefing the same day at the DILG headquarters in Quezon City.

"All local officials are enjoined to exercise their powers essential to reclaim public roads which are being used for private ends and in the process, rid them of illegal structures and construction," Año said in his order.

He added: "Within 60 calendar days, significant results must be achieved, documented, and reported together with the efforts of the lgus to sustain the same."

The DILG order sprung from President Rodrigo Duterte ordering local chief executives nationwide to reclaim public roads which have been used for private purposes. (READ: Duterte's Metro Manila traffic solution? Reclaim public roads)

Año said "significant results" will be measured in the clearance of roads, with the priority for high-traffic roads.

If mayors fail to do so, Año warned them of administrative complaints, using the Local Government Code. – Rappler.com