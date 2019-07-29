Have you received assistance from the PCSO?

Published 1:14 PM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos take to Twitter on Monday, July 29, 2019, to share their stories of how the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has helped them with medical expenses after President Duterte ordered the closure of PCSO, citing "massive corruption".

The police crackdown on all lottery establishments and outlets was swift, following the President's declaration of all gaming operations as illegal.

Online, some were alarmed by the news as they were beneficiaries of the PCSO's services. The PCSO offers medical assistance, a big help to those who cannot afford expensive treatments such as dialysis.

Here's what they have to say:

According to the PCSO, however, its Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) will continue its services "unless otherwise instructed".

The PCSO has appealed to the Office of the President for the resumption of the games while labor group Trade Union Congress of the Philippines has asked the President to consider thousands of displaced workers affeced by the ban. —Rappler.com