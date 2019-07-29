'Paano na mga pasyente': Netizens fear loss of medical aid with PCSO closure
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos take to Twitter on Monday, July 29, 2019, to share their stories of how the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has helped them with medical expenses after President Duterte ordered the closure of PCSO, citing "massive corruption".
The police crackdown on all lottery establishments and outlets was swift, following the President's declaration of all gaming operations as illegal.
Online, some were alarmed by the news as they were beneficiaries of the PCSO's services. The PCSO offers medical assistance, a big help to those who cannot afford expensive treatments such as dialysis.
Here's what they have to say:
Reactions to PCSO ban - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom
According to the PCSO, however, its Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) will continue its services "unless otherwise instructed".
The PCSO has appealed to the Office of the President for the resumption of the games while labor group Trade Union Congress of the Philippines has asked the President to consider thousands of displaced workers affeced by the ban. —Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.