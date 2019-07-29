Gonzalo Duque is the brother of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and is currently serving as commissioner of the Social Security Commission

Published 2:41 PM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte named Social Security Commission (SSC) commissioner Gonzalo Duque as the Philippine Coconut Authority’s (PCA’s) new administrator.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo confirmed this on Monday, July 29, in a message to reporters.

Duque is the brother of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. His appointment comes after Duterte announced in December 2018 that former Philippine Air Force (PAF) chief Lieutenant General Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr would become PCA board chairman.

Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol clarified later on that Kintanar was to be appointed administrator since it is the agriculture secretary who functions as PCA board chairman. The PCA administrator is the board’s vice chairperson.

Duque was appointed SSC commissioner back in December 2016. He was given the role of labor sector representative. Before that, he had served as chancellor of Lyceum Northwestern University in Dagupan, Pangasinan.

He’s also a politician. He was Pangasinan vice governor from 1987 to 1992. Under the Ramos administration, he was appointed Philippine Overseas Employment Administration director and then deputy administrator.

Like his brother Francisco, Gonzalo was included in a corruption complaint filed by parents of children who allegedly died after taking the Dengvaxia vaccine.

The complaint accused the two brothers of profiting from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s (Philhealth) lease of land owned by a company in which they supposedly still have substantial shares, Educational and Medical Development Corp. The contract was signed in May 2018, after Duque was appointed health secretary in November 2017. As health secretary, he is PhilHealth ex-officio chairperson. – Rappler.com