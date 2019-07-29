Manila Mayor Isko Moreno gives e-tricycle and e-bicycle drivers one more chance

Published 4:21 PM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso lifted his ban on e-tricycles and e-bicycles in the capital, but on one condition: they follow rules.

Moreno met with hundreds of e-trike and e-bike operators on Monday afternoon, July 29, inside Manila City Hall, telling them himself why he ordered the ban: that e-tricycles are difficult to regulate as they mostly skirt laws when they ply the streets.

But Moreno said that he also understood their plight, being unable to work for days. After all, he was once a pedicab driver himself.

"Ngayon, Director Dennis Viaje, ibalik mo na lahat ng e-trike nila (Now, Director Dennis Viaje, return all of their e-trikes)," Moreno said, triggering an uproar from the e-trike drivers.

NOW. Isko Moreno meets with hundreds of e-tricycle drivers and operators here inside the Manila City Hall. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/fdCYhG6GGQ — Rambo Talabong (@ramboreports) July 29, 2019

But, Moreno quickly shifted to a serious tone asking them: "Kaya niyo bang sumunod habang hinihintay ang pagliligal? Gusto niyo bang maging tax payer? Gusto niyo ba ng kapanatagan sa kalooban?"

(Can you follow while you wait for your legalization? Do you want to be tax payers? Do you want peace of mind?)

The traffic rule that Moreno primarily wants them to follow is avoiding major thoroughfares, which are areas where tricycles are banned. Moreno mentioned Juan Luna Avenue, Recto Avenue, and the Solaire area.

Moreno added that if ever they violate traffic rules again, he will not give them a second chance.

"Ako ang inyong ama, ang inyong alkalde, ang inyong mayor. Buong kababaang loob, nakikiusap ako sa inyo, tulungan niyo ako, hindi ko kakayaning mag-isa (I am your father, your mayor. I ask that you help me. I cannot do it alone)," Moreno said. – Rappler.com