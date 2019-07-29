Peter Joemel Advincula is wanted in Legazpi City, Albay, for cyber libel

Published 7:57 PM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Peter Joemel Advincula, the controversial man known as Bikoy, surrendered to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday, July 29, over a warrant of arrest in Legazpi City, Albay.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR) chief Colonel Arnold Ibay said Advincula turned himself in to the CIDG at around 7 pm.

He said Advincula was wanted in Legazpi for cyber libel or alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10175, Section 4.

The arrest stemmed from the complaint of Bicolano tycoon Elizaldy Co, one of those mentioned in the "Ang Totoong Narco List" viral video series which starred Advincula.

In the videos, Advincula accused people close to President Rodrigo Duterte of accepting millions of pesos in drug money. Co and their luxury resort Misibis Bay were also mentioned in those videos.

The resort, Advincula said in the videos, housed a drug syndicate.

Advincula has since taken back his claims against Duterte, the people close to him, and Co, accusing instead the opposition Liberal Party and former senator Antonio Trillanes IV as behind the videos.

Advincula's flip-flopping was cited by the police in filing sedition, cyber libel, libel, and obstruction of justice complaints against Vice President Leni Robredo and 35 others mostly belonging to the Liberal Party and their staff. – Rappler.com