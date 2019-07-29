The victim is allegedly linked to suspected drug lord Steve Go, who was killed inside the same prison in 2018

Published 9:10 PM, July 29, 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An inmate at the Mandaue City jail was killed Monday, July 29, a city police official confirmed to Rappler in a text message.

The victim, 33-year-old Romy Romas, is allegedly linked to suspected drug lord Steve Go, who was killed inside the same prison in 2018.

The incident is still under investigation by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), which has not yet provided an official spot report to the Mandaue City Police.

But according to initial reports was found dead on the basketball court after jail guards heard a commotion.

While reports say the inmate was stabbed, residents living near the jail said they heard gunshots. The jail guards, however did not confirm if the gunshots were warning shots.

The Mandaue City police will also conduct its own investigation into the incident. – Rappler.com