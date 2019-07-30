Marawi-born CA Justice Japar Dimaampao is being pushed to become only the 2nd Muslim SC justice in history

Published 11:45 AM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Bangsamoro Parliament urged President Rodrigo Duterte to appoint Muslim justice Japar Dimaampao as the next Supreme Court justice.

Dimaampao, a Court of Appeals (CA) associate justice, is one of the 6 applicants shortlisted by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) to replace retired justice Mariano del Castillo, who officially left the High Court bench on July 29.

“Justice Dimaampao deserves to occupy the seat to be vacated by Justice Mariano del Castillo, not only for his vast experience in the Appellate Court in the review and revision of judgments and orders of lower courts, but also to continue the legacy of being an inspiration and an example for the Bangsamoro People, especially in the recognition of the aspirations of Muslim Filipinos, and the legitimacy of the cause of the Bangsamoro People," said the Bangsamoro Parliament in a resolution.

The Bangsamoro Parliament is the governing body of the newly created Bangsamoro region. It is currently led by an interim government known as the Bangsamoro Transition Authority.

Marawi-born Dimaampao has been repeatedly bypassed for a seat at the High Court. Often he is at the upper crust of the shortlists, meaning he has gotten the top number of votes from the JBC but hasn't been able to secure an appointment.

If appointed, he would be only the second Muslim justice in SC history, following Abdulwahid Bidin who was appointed Associate Justice in 1987.

Dimaampao has been pushing for the organization of a sharia appellate court and vows to enrich jurisprudence on sharia law.

In his interview with the JBC in 2016, Dimaampao said that should Duterte suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus, he must "adhere to his constitutional limits when he does so."

Dimaampao, an expert in taxation and commercial law, has been with the CA for 15 years.

"The proposal underscored that Justice Dimaampao exemplifies a dedicated Filipino public servant and advocate of the rule of law from the Bangsamoro, unafraid of abusive governmental powers and adamant in his belief that truth, justice and freedom will always prevail," said the Bangsamoro Parliament.

CA Justices Apolinario Bruselas, Ramon Garcia, Jhosep Lopez, Rodil Zalameda and Court Administrator Midas Marquez are the other 5 applicants shortlisted for the Del Castillo vacancy.

Three more vacancies will open up this year, replacing Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza retiring in September; and Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin both retiring in October. – Rappler.com