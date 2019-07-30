'Freedom wall, hate wall, whatever you call it, a wall [where] they can express themselves,' says Manila Mayor Isko Moreno

Published 2:30 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is eyeing building a "freedom wall" to stop the problem of vandalism in the country's capital.

"Freedom wall, hate wall, whatever you call it, a wall [where] they can express themselves in an artistic manner or [express their] beliefs for that matter," Moreno told reporters at the Manila City Hall on Tuesday, July 30.

Moreno gave the statement after stepping out of his office to drop by the Liwasang Bonifacio area, where he showed reporters a concrete structure defaced with thick black scribbles.

He lamented that Manila's monuments and buildings have been vandalized enough.

"I don't see any joy or happiness that you will receive just messing around or messing up the walls, especially our statues," Moreno said.

During his first weeks in office, the mayor prioritized cleaning up the Bonifacio Monument right outside the Manila City Hall complex. He stressed that cleaning up the capital needs to start with his own backyard. (READ: 'Amoy tae!' Isko Moreno laments state of Bonifacio Monument)

Until the freedom wall is built, Moreno called on the public not to deface structures in Manila, or else risk "facing the full force of the law." – Rappler.com