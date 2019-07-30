CHED and the PSC are among the government agencies that benefit from the revenue of the PCSO, whose gaming operations President Rodrigo Duterte recently shut down

Published 3:40 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A party-list lawmaker wants President Rodrigo Duterte to tap the revenue of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to help fund the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

In House Resolution (HR) No. 147, AKO Bicol Representative Alfredo Garbin Jr argued that Duterte's closure of all gaming schemes of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will affect the operations of the government agencies that used to receive mandatory contributions from the PCSO, including CHED and the PSC.

"Now, be it resolved, as it is hereby resolved, that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is authorized to order, in writing, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation to further augment the funding of the PSC and CHED," said Garbin in the resolution he filed on Tuesday, July 30.

The party-list lawmaker said it is crucial for CHED and PSC programs to remain "unhampered" despite the PCSO closure order.

"It is urgently necessary that the operations of the programs and projects of the PSC and CHED proceed unhampered, considering that the preparations for this year's hosting of the Southeast Asian Games are underway and the collegiate academic year for most higher education institutions commenced last June and the remaining to commence in the month of August," said Garbin.

House resolutions, however, do not have the full force and effect of the law and are not presented to the President for action.

But Garbin, a lawyer, said Duterte may use his "residual powers" to implement the provisions of HR No. 147 should lawmakers adopt it in the the plenary.

On Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo downplayed the worries of PCSO lotto outlet workers who stand to lose their livelihood and income due to Duterte's closure order. – Rappler.com