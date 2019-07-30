The warrant of arrest order covers the victim's brother Dennis Sytin and former employee Oliver Fuentes

Published 5:53 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Olongapo City has ordered the arrest of suspects in the killing of businessman Dominic Sytin.

Olongapo RTC Branch 72 Presiding Judge Richard Paredeza issued the warrant of arrest order on Monday, July 29, covering the victim's brother, businessman Dennis Sytin, and former employee Oliver Fuentes.

The two are charged with murder in the killing of Dominic and the frustrated murder of the latter’s driver, Efren Espartero, who was with the businessman and sustained gunshot wounds during the ambush n Dominic in front of the Lighthouse Hotel in Subic Freeport in March.

The confessed gunman, Edgardo Luib, had alleged that Dennis hired him, through Fuentes, to kill Dominic.

The brothers were supposedly quarrelling over their shares in United Auctioneers, Incorpoated, which is engaged in the importation of secondhand vehicles, said police. Dominic was the president and founder of United Auctioneers.

Luib was arrested in Batangas on March 5 over the killing of journalist Mae Magsino and Municipal Councilor Michael Caringal of Bauan, Batangas.

The Department of Justice earlier filed murder and frustrated murder charges against the 3 before the Olongapo RTC. Prosecutors woud seek the transfer of the case to the Manila RTC "for the safety and security of the witnesses.”

Dennis said in a statement on Tuesday, July 30, that he would seek a reversal of the resolution issued by a panel of prosecutors recommending his indictment for the case.

Dennis maintained his innocence and said he did not know the confessed gunman.

"I will immediately file a petition for review with the office of the secretary of justice to reverse the DoJ's wrong and baseless resolution,” he said.

"I am determined to immediately set aside the false and baseless charges against me as it is my right and the right of the clearly innocent to be free from the trouble, expense and anxiety of a protracted trial," Dennis added.