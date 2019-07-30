From the 10 schools, two people died and 27 others were injured, says the Department of Education

Published 9:05 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) said 10 schools were affected by the twin earthquakes that struck Batanes early Saturday morning, July 27.

From these schools, two people died and 27 others were injured.

The initial report came from the DepEd's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service, which released the count on Tuesday, July 30.

Included in the list of schools with severely damaged buildings were Itbayat National Agricultural High School, Itbayat Central School, and Mayan Elementary School.

The earthquakes also left the Gabaldon buildings of Ivana Elementary School, Chanarian Elementary School, Batanes National Science High School, Basco Central School, and Uyugan Elementary School with cracks.

A classroom of Raele Integrated School, meanwhile, was deemed unsafe for occupancy. Yawran Barrio School was also affected.

The DepEd said it would continue to monitor schools affected by the quakes for casualties and infrastructure damage.

It added that efforts to rehabilitate the damaged schools have begun, and that aid is being given to affected families.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, at least 911 families or 2,963 people were affected by the quakes. (LOOK: Itbayat church, ancestral homes damaged in Batanes earthquake)

President Rodrigo Duterte, during his visit to the province on Sunday, July 28, vowed to give P40 million for the construction of a new hospital. – Rappler.com