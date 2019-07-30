The two are arrested at a checkpoint in Ayungon town as part of a weeklong joint operation by the police and military

Published 10:17 PM, July 30, 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two suspects in the slaying of 4 police officers in Ayungon, Negros Oriental, were arrested on Monday, July 29.

The police announced the arrests during a press conference in Cebu City on Tuesday, July 30. They said the arrests were part of a joint operation by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Negros Oriental, specifically targeting suspected New People’s Army (NPA) members allegedly involved in the July 18 police ambush.

The two are among 4 total arrests made during the 8-day operations, which took place in the Negros Oriental towns of Ayungon, Bindoy, Mabinay, and Tayasan.

The suspects tagged in the police killings were identified as Rico Oracoy, 39, and Lito Cadusale, 51. Both are farmers and residents of Barangay Mabato, Ayungon town.

According to the police report, they were arrested at a checkpoint on the evening of July 29, while joint combat operations were ongoing in neighboring Bindoy town.

The operation comes after President Rodrigo’s post-State of the Nation Address statement on July 22, where he promised P3 million to anyone who would deliver the "head" of the communists involved in the attack.

He also directed the Central Visayas’ police – who alleged the police were tortured before they were summarily executed – to charge those involved in the killing.

According to police, the suspects possessed two .38 caliber revolvers, a rifle grenade, and two sets of improvised explosive devices.



Oracoy and Cadusale's capture brings the number of suspects charged and arrested to 3 out of a possible 20 or more suspects.

The first suspect arrested and charged was Victoriano Anadon, the slain cops' contact whom they were supposed to meet in the village, but was later found to be allegedly linked to the NPA. He was detained on July 19 and faces multiple murder (READ: Village chief tagged in cops' ambush in Negros Oriental dies)

Other suspected rebels arrested



According to police, there were other suspected rebels arrested in the operations, although they are not being linked to the Ayungon ambush.

“Oplan Branstark was launched last July 24 at 1 am,” Philippine National Police Region-7 said in a press statement released on Tuesday afternoon. “The operation was composed of one PNP strike force and one scout platoon of the Philippine Army.”

Sinas told reporters earlier on Tuesday that the operation was launched to “track and neutralize” the suspects in the slaying of the police officers.

A combat operation was launched on July 26 in Barangay Carol-an, Ayungon, Negros Oriental, that led to the arrest of suspected NPA fighters. The operation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Onie Bangala and 25-year-old Nerie "Boy" Bangala.

Both suspects allegedly had weapons, ammunition, and medical supplies confiscated from them when they were apprehended.

"They denied being members of the NPA, but it was later confirmed that they were," Sinas told reporters on Tuesday. Nerie was arrested, but Onie was able to escape.

While the National Democratic Front confirmed the NPA’s involvement in the police’s slayings, they have not yet confirmed if any of the persons arrested in the joint operations are also members. (READ: NPA did not torture slain Negros Oriental cops – NDF)

Police said they engaged suspected insurgents in an armed fight in Bindoy town on July 29.

No casualties

"The CTGs (communist terrorist groups) withdrew in the north direction," the police's statement said. There were no casualties or injuries on the government's side, but authorities could not determined if any insurgent fighters were hurt or killed in the firefight.

As of Tuesday, police said the PNP’s striking and blocking forces had withdrawn from operation area for debriefing.

But while police involved in the operation will be withdrawn, Sinas said the Army’s 303rd Infantry Division had been moved to Guihulngan City and he hopes that PNP Director Oscar Albayalde would assign another Special Action Force unit to Negros Oriental to help quell violence in the province. – Rappler.com