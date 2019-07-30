LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III also issues a memorandum asking all regional directors to undergo a 'voluntary lifestyle check'

Published 11:40 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has ordered the reshuffling of cashiers and laying off of security guards after an alleged fixer was apprehended within the agency's premises.

On Friday, July 26, an alleged fixer named Rose Lawerda was arrested after an entrapment operation at the LTFRB conducted by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, the Anti-Red Tape Authority, and the National Bureau of Investigation.

In a letter to contractor Commander Security Services and made public on Tuesday, July 30, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III requested for the replacement of security guards by Monday afternoon, July 29.

"In view of the agency's intensified campaign against graft and corruption…all security guards at the Central Office, including their detachment commander, shall be relieved from their posts effective tomorrow, Tuesday, July 30," Delgra said in his letter on Monday.

The cashiers at the LTFRB Central Office in Quezon City were reshuffled as well after the investigation was completed.

Delgra also issued on Monday a memorandum asking all regional directors to undergo a "voluntary lifestyle check" after the Friday incident.

The regional directors were ordered to submit their statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth 3 days after the receipt of the memo, and asked to undergo a lifestyle check that the Office of the President may conduct. – Rappler.com