Judge Ramon Daomilas Jr orders the woman to pay fines and damages amounting to P1.5 million for trafficking at least 5 minors aged 6 to 17, among them her own daughter

Published 10:30 AM, July 31, 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Cebu City court has sentenced an online trafficker who victimized minors, including her own child, to 15 years in prison.

The Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 11 handed down the sentence of the 45-year-old woman identified only as Merlyn on Tuesday, July 30.

Judge Ramon Daomilas Jr ordered Merlyn to pay fines and damages amounting to P1.5 million for trafficking at least 5 minors aged 6 to 17.

Her own 6-year-old daughter was among the children rescued by authorities in an operation that led to Merlyn's arrest in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City, on April 15.

The International Justice Mission (IJM) said in a press statement that all 5 children were treated for trauma through the help of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“Today’s conviction brings with it a harsh punishment of 15 long years of imprisonment for the offense she committed to her victims. We hope that these long years of serving her sentence will serve as a warning to all suspects engaging in online sexual exploitation of children,” said Police Colonel Romeo Perigo, chief of the Women and Children Protection Center -Visayas Field Unit (WCPC-VFU).

WCPC-VFU is the anti-trafficking unit of the Philippine National Police.

Merlyn is the latest to be arrested for online sex trafficking in Cebu.

Europe's most wanted online child sex offender, 32-year-old Filipino Nelson Torayno, was arrested last April in Cebu City.

Cebu City Police Director Gemma Cruz Vinluan, who assumed office earlier in July, said she would also focus on the campaign against child abuse and sex trafficking.

"We will have regular visitations to schools and set up PICAAC desks (women and children’s protection centers),” the first-time city director said.

“We will campaign to educate the public on different forms of child abuse. Rapists aren't always random; they can be family members sometimes,” she added.

Prior to becoming Cebu City’s police chief, Vinluan served as the chief of the Women and Children Protection Desk at police headquarters in Camp Crame. – Rappler.com