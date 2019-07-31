Prior to his appointment, retired Lieutenant General Emmanuel Salamat was commander of the Northern Luzon Command, in charge of security in Panatag Shoal and Philippine Rise

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed retired military general Emmanuel Salamat as a member of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

This is one step closer to his promise that Salamat would soon head the government-owned and controlled corporation.

Salamat's appointment was signed on July 29. Also appointed MWSS board member is MWSS administrator Reynaldo Velasco.

Salamat adds to the growing list of retired military men appointed by Duterte to influential civilian positions.

Before his retirement, Salamat led the military's Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom), a critical unit responsible for flashpoint areas like Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea and Philippine (Benham) Rise. – Rappler.com