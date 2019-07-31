The ordinance covers students in 'good standing' from the Universidad de Manila and the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila

Published 3:36 PM, July 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno signed a city ordinance giving P1,000 monthly to students in "good standing" enrolled in the Manila-funded colleges.

In a ceremony inside city hall on Wednesday, July 31, Moreno signed City Ordinance No. 8568, which provides "P1,000 monthly monetary allowance to qualified students of the Pamantasang ng Lungsod ng Maynila and the Universidad de Manila."

The ordinance is in line with Moreno's goal of "social amelioration" for senior citizens and students.

Who qualifies? Under the ordinance, qualified students refer to "undergraduate students in good standing, of PLM or UDM, who is a resident and registered voter of the City of Manila."

If the student is still not of legal age, his or her parents or guardians must be registered voters of the capital.

By "good standing," the City of Manila refers to students "not under probation or without any citation and disciplinary record." – Rappler.com